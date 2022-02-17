Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Announces Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.66. 22,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Generac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.78.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

