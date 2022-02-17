Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $466.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC traded down $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,591. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.24 and a 200-day moving average of $390.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

