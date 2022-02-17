Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $466.78.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
GNRC traded down $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,591. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.24 and a 200-day moving average of $390.16.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.