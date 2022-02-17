Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

