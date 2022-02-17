Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

GNSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a P/E ratio of 168.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.