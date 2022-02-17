Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Cap of $273.31 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $273.31 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 273,889,226 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

