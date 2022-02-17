GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 154.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.