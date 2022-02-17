Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $114.88. 8,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,535. Garmin has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.83.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
