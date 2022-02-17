Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.28.

GLPEY stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

