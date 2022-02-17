Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 52.3% in January

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GLTO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 54,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $16.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Galecto Company Profile
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
