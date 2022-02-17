Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.32. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 24,329 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.