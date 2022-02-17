FY2024 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2025 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.71. Etsy has a 1-year low of $125.37 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

