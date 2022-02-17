FY2023 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam boosted its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

