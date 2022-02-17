FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tokyo Electron Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tokyo Electron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

TOELY opened at $126.02 on Thursday. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

