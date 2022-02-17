FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

