FY2021 EPS Estimates for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lowered by Analyst

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Country Garden in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CTRYY stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Country Garden has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.84.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

