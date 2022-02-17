FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$19.68 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$17.40 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

