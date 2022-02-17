FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Reaches $111.54 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $111.54 million and $4.11 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00106954 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

