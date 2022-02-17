Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 8.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 74,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,066,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Full Truck Alliance (YMM)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.