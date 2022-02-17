Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 8.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 74,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,066,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

