FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $145.13 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $106.28 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

