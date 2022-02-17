Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 575 ($7.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRES. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.13) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.91) to GBX 860 ($11.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 937.86 ($12.69).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 666.40 ($9.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 791.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.66.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

