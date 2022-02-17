Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 35782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

About Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL)

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

