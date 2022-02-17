Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock’s current price.

Freshlocal Solutions stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 208,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,217. Freshlocal Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$7.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Company Profile

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

