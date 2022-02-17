Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

FRLN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

