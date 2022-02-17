Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,515 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $45.41 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

