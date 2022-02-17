Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 469,792 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 245,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

