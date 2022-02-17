Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 568,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 161,422 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

AAT stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,836,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

