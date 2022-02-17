Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

