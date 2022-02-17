Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

