Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after purchasing an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

