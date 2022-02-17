Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 792,186 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

