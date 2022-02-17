Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 153,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,079. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
