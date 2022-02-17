Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 153,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,079. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.