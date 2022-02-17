Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

