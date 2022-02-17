Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
FCPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.15%.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
