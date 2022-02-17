Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,716 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 47,012 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.52% of Fossil Group worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,782 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

