Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.