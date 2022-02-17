Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

In other Forestar Group news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $962.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.