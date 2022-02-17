Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company is gaining from its "Building a Better Future" initiative — which aims at enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline as well as high-performing business culture. The company made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings. Prospects look good, given cost-plus projects in backlog and decarbonization/energy transition projects. Fluor's upbeat view for 2021 is also encouraging. Yet, supply chain disruptions, labor availability and inflation are risks.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 577,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

