FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target Cut to 250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 255.00 to 250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FLIDY stock remained flat at $$3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

