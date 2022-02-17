FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Price Target Cut to 250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 255.00 to 250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
FLIDY stock remained flat at $$3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
