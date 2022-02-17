Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Down 0.8%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.73). 29,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 52,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £78.71 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

