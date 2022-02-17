Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 339.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

