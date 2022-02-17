Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 8,316 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.