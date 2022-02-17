Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.53% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

