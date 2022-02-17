Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.70% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

