Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HLAL stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.