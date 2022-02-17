Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,805 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

