Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $779,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $373,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of URA stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $31.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.