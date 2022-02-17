FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 85,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 119,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000.

