FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Down 7.9%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.18. 4,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 584,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)
FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEX LNG (FLNG)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.