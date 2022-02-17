FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Down 7.9%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.18. 4,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 584,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

