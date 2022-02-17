FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 99.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of FLNG opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

