FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $306.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $304.00 to $306.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $244.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.16. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

