Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $325.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Earnings History for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.