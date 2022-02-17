Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $325.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

